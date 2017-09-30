Taste of Nashville is coming to Rocketown on Oct. 27

The 17th Annual Taste of Nashville, the original and longest-running food festival in Nashville, is taking place downtown from 7:30 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Oct. 27, at Rocketown on 4th Ave. South.

Celebrating Music City’s love of food and spirits, the event is a fund raiser for The Phoenix Club of Nashville.

Taste of Nashville will feature bites and drinks from some of Nashville’s top restaurants, breweries, distilleries and pastry chefs that make Music City a Southern culinary hub.

General admission tickets are $70, while a limited number of VIP tickets are available for $100. The VIP Experience includes more comfortable seating, easy access to the bar and a premium selection of spirits and beer.

All guests will have the opportunity to sample delicious small plate menu items and specialty cocktails from Nashville favorites including Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, Nama Sushi Bar and Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery, along with over 30 additional restaurants and bars. The event will also feature live entertainment from Nashville band Them Vibes, giving attendees a fun night to remember all while giving back to a good cause.

All of the proceeds raised from the event will benefit The Phoenix Club’s growing list of partner organizations including the Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee, Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee, W.O. Smith Music School and Barefoot Republic Camp.

The Phoenix Club’s mission is to positively impact the lives of disadvantaged youth in Middle Tennessee by raising funds for these local nonprofits in social settings, while molding their members into leaders and philanthropists within the community.

“Since its inception, Taste of Nashville has raised more than $500,000 for our nonprofit partners,” Chip Howorth, president of The Phoenix Club, said. “We are thrilled to host one of the top culinary events of the year while giving back to the youth in our community. We’re so thankful to all of the participants and sponsors who support this event and help us make a difference here in Middle Tennessee.”

Taste of Nashville is 21 and up. Discounted tickets are available for purchase online via tasteofnashville.com or at the door the night of the event.