UPDATE: TBI identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting

TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking into the fatal shooting of a Fairview man by police shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The TBI agents responded to a request from District Attorney General Kim Helper to investigate the circumstances that led to the officer -involved shooting at 7125 Hill Hughes Road.

Initial reports indicate that two officers with the Fairview Police Department responded to a disturbance call at that address. When they arrived at the scene, they encountered an armed man outside the home, who did not comply with the officers’ commands. One officer deployed his Taser. The Taser, however, was ineffective, and the individual drew his weapon. At that point, one of the officers fired his weapon at the man, striking and killing him.

The man was identified as Jeffory Hughes, 50, the home owner. No officers were injured during this incident. TBI does not release the names of the officers involved.

TBI Special Agent Forensic Scientists with the Violent Crimes Response Team have also responded to the scene and are collecting evidence and documenting the scene.

TBI Agents serve as fact-finders in these investigations. At the conclusion of the investigation, Agents will submit the findings to the District Attorney General for her review and consideration.