TBI investigates gouging gas prices in wake of Hurricane Harvey

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is asking for tips from Tennesseans about whether they believe gas stations are gouging prices in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

With Harvey hindering oil distribution from Texas last week, gas prices around the country have increased. While a small increase is normal, some business owners might try to take advantage of the increase, charging consumers unfair prices.

“Remember: higher prices due to disaster do not automatically mean illegal price gouging,” the TBI said in a release last week. “Higher prices may be possible based on increases in cost to the business.”

In the release, the TBI urges consumers to send photos of receipts and listed prices as well as business name, location and date of transaction to consumer.affairs@tn.gov.