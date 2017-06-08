TBI reports show slight uptick in domestic violence, big decrease in campus crime

TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released two studies on Thursday detailing the volume and nature of crime on school campuses and crimes identified as being domestic violence in nature.

The studies show a slight increase in reported domestic violence offenses, and a significant decrease in crime on campus.

The classification domestic violence includes such offenses as statutory rape, incest and forcible fondling, all of which showed significant decreases in 2016.

Homicides in a domestic violence context also decreased by 9.9%, with 91 cases in 2016 compared to 101 in 2015.

The annual studies compile crime data submitted to TBI by the state’s law enforcement agencies through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS).

Among the findings of “Domestic Violence 2016”:

A total of 78,100 domestic violence offenses were reported in 2016, representing a 0.4% increase over 2015.

Simple Assault accounted for 66.7% of all reported domestic violence offenses.

Females were three times as likely to be victimized as males, and accounted for 71.5% of reported victims.

Juveniles accounted for approximately 9.6% of reported domestic violence victims.

Among the findings of “School Crime 2014-2016”:

Overall, the number of offenses reported as having occurred in school decreased 8.8% from 2014 to 2016.

Simple Assault was the most frequently reported offense.

The largest percentage of reported offenses occurred between noon and 2:59 p.m.

The month of September had the highest frequency of reported school crimes.

The report notes that school crime does not count instances where the campus is simply the location for crime, such as a drug deal in a school parking lot. Like domestic violence, school crime is counted as such when victims or perpetrators have a relationship to the school.

As with all of its crime publications, the TBI cautions against using the data provided in these reports to compare one jurisdiction to another. The factors impacting crime vary from community to community and accordingly, comparisons are considered neither fair nor accurate.

Both reports are currently available for review on the TBI’s website: www.tn.gov/tbi.