TDOT preparing for I-440 widening, resurfacing project

TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Over the next several weeks, drivers on I-440 will begin to see preliminary engineering work under way for the corridor reconstruction project scheduled to start in the summer of 2018.

The proposed project for Interstate 440, from Interstate 40 to Interstate 24 in Davidson County, includes removing substandard pavement and widening portions of the 7.6-mile corridor to provide three travel lanes in each direction. The project is intended to address congestion and improve safety.

Funded by the IMPROVE Act, subsurface utility and geotechnical engineering investigations have begun and will run through the end of September. This work will involve shoulder closures, as well as night time and weekend lane closures.

In an effort to expedite project completion, the I-440 construction will be completed under a Design-Build contract. The Design-Build project delivery method combines all or some portions of the design and construction phases of a project – including design, regulatory permit approvals, utility relocation, and construction – into a single contract.

The Design-Build team will be selected in May 2018, with construction starting in summer 2018.

For more information on the I-440 reconstruction project, visit http://www.tn.gov/tdot/topic/ interstate-440.