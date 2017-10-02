TDOT time lapse shows weekend Nashville bridge replacement

TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews completed the first of four I-24 weekend closures needed to replace the I-24 Oldham Street and Spring Street bridges, as well as make other repairs along the corridor in Downtown Nashville.

Over the weekend, crews replaced the eastbound half of the I-24 Spring Street Bridge, and milled, resealed, and paved the southern portion of the Silliman Evans Bridge eastbound side.

Watch the time-lapse video of the Spring Street bridge work here:

https://youtu.be/uPxSgtsJZQE Video can’t be loaded: I-24 Accelerated Bridge Replacement Project – First Weekend Timelapse (https://youtu.be/uPxSgtsJZQE)

The next weekend closure is tentatively scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, through at 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9. Notification of the confirmed closure will be distributed Wednesday afternoon.

Project information, including detour maps, are available online at www.tn.gov/tdot/topic/ interstate-24-bridge- rehabilitation. Watch the project information video here: