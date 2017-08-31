TDOT to begin flagging, staking and marking for Franklin Road project

A three-year project to widen Franklin Road from just south of Moores Lane to Concord Road is getting under way in earnest, as contractors begin preliminary field work.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is handling the project, which came in at almost $27 million, plus the cost of right-of-way land, which the city of Brentwood is paying for, at more than $3 million.

TDOT announced this week that alternating temporary lane closures on Franklin Road would begin this week in both directions for the installation of changeable message boards, staking/flagging of limits, asbestos abatement and to start

clearing/grubbing. (Grubbing is road builder talk for removing trees, shrubs and stumps). At least one lane will remain open at all times.

The road will be expanded to four driving lanes, with a continuous center turning lane. In addition, a 10-foot side multi-use path will be constructed about 5 feet past the curb on the east side of the road.

According to TDOT, the stretch of road handles about 23,000 vehicles per day.