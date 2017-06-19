TDOT wants public input this week on future of I-65

Community meetings are set for this week in Brentwood and Spring Hill as part of the I-65 Multimodal Corridor Study.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is accepting public input as part of an 18-month study covering a distance of 120.16 miles, from the Alabama state line to the Kentucky state line.

The state transportation agency plans to work with members of the public as well as local officials to collect as much information as possible in the study.

The Williamson County meetings are:

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20

Brentwood Library

Meeting Room A

8109 Concord Road

Brentwood, TN 37027

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22

Spring Hill City Hall

Courtroom

199 Town Center Parkway

Spring Hill, TN 37174

TDOT is working with Gresham, Smith and Partners to complete the I-65 Multimodal Corridor Study, which will identify short- and long-term solutions for improving problem spots along the I-65 corridor. The study will investigate a range of multimodal solutions to address future travel demands, with emphases on managing congestion, improving safety, maximizing the potential for freight diversion, and preserving and enhancing the corridor’s economic benefits. The study is expected to be completed around July 2017.

