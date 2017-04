TDOT will suspend construction work on interstates for holiday

TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that all interstate construction work will be suspended this Easter weekend beginning Thursday evening in anticipation of increased holiday travel.

In Williamson County, projects listed on the TDOT SmartWay Traffic system are on I-65 south of Hwy. 96 (Murfreesboro Road) in Franklin, east and north of the I-65/I-840 interchange near Thompson’s Station, and on I-65 just north of the Duplex Road overpass in Spring Hill.

In Maury County there is a work zone on the Saturn Parkway eastbound entrance to I-65 southbound.

TDOT crews and contractors will stop all road construction work that requires lane closures beginning Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. through Monday, April 17 at 6 a.m. This will provide maximum roadway capacity to motorists expected to travel across the state this holiday weekend.

Motorists will still encounter some long-term lane closures on construction projects that will remain in place. While lane closure activity will be stopped, some workers may be on-site in construction zones and reduced speed limits will still be in effect. Motorists are urged to adhere to all posted speed limits, especially in work zones, for their own safety. Slower speeds are necessary in work zones due to the temporary layout of the roadway and will be enforced.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras atwww.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.