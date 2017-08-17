TDOT will suspend lane closures due to expected eclipse traffic

The Tennessee Department of Transportation anticipates heavier-than-normal traffic on Tennessee’s interstates and state routes during the eclipse event.

To assist motorists, TDOT will prohibit construction-related lane closures and traffic restrictions from noon on Friday, Aug. 18 through noon on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Because parts of Tennessee are in the path of totality during the eclipse, many people are expected to travel here for the event. The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security urges everyone to be safe on the roadways.

‘’I am excited about tourists visiting our state to experience this once in a lifetime event,” Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner David W. Purkey said in a press release. ‘’The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be working extra shifts to make sure our highways are fully operational and to keep you safe. It is important to keep traffic flowing during the eclipse. We encourage eclipse seekers to attend one of the many events planned across the region and enjoy your stay in Tennessee.”

Road safety tips include:

· Don’t stop along the Interstate or park on the shoulder

· Exit the roadway to a safe location to view or photograph the eclipse

· Don’t wear eclipse glasses while driving