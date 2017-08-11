Teachers embrace eclipse’s teachable moment

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

While Williamson County Schools will stay in session on Aug. 21 for the solar eclipse, individual schools are making changes to their lesson plans to embrace this rare educational opportunity.

Lipscomb Elementary School is using this opportunity to pique students’ interest in science. LES is moving its annual Science Week, typically in February, to the week before the eclipse to create the most science-centric environment for the students.

In addition to all county students viewing the eclipse at school, many LES students will have field trips to or hear presentations from the Dyer Observatory.

Students will also participate in the following themed educational activities based on their classification:

Kindergarten

Sun Painting

Concept: Students will examine how solar power can be used to create images. Students will use everyday objects and solar-sensitive paper to create images. Students then will discuss their observations

First grade

Solar Eclipse

Students will demonstrate the revolution of the moon around the earth and the effect of its direct alignment in between the earth and the sun, using lamp and Styrofoam balls/foam balls and further understand the position of the moon and how that causes the Eclipse. Also use construction papers for a demonstration.

Second grade

Solar Eclipse Model

Students will demonstrate how the eclipse happens by building an eclipse model with Styrofoam balls and test its effects with a flashlight. Students will be challenge to align the balls correctly to see its effects.

Third grade

Advanced Eclipse Model

Students will build their own advanced replica of the solar eclipse using Styrofoam balls, foam boards and flashlight to see the effects.

Fourth grade

Lunar Landar

Students will learn about the solar eclipse and build their own custom “Lunar Lander”(a vehicle) to protect their space cadet marshmallows from being ejected from their spacecraft and land safely in space.

Fifth grade

Moon Faces and the Solar Eclipse

Students will create a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse, and learn more about why the moon appears differently from one night to the next. Students will learn why a solar eclipse was used to demonstrate that, extreme gravity can bend light using two different kinds of balls for a demonstration.

Schools throughout the county will be taking the opportunity to teach similar lessons with students to mark the solar eclipse.