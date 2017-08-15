Tearing down statue not an easy process, city says

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The idea of tearing down a 118-year-old statue in the middle of Franklin Square is not easy, nor would it be quick, city officials said.

“It’s complicated,” said Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey.

A local Franklin pastor suggested taking down the Confederate statue in Franklin Square. Kevin Riggs, the pastor of Franklin Community Church, said “maybe it’s time,” to remove the statue. His comments came Monday during a rally commemorating the victims of the Charlottesville, Virginia, protest violence that killed one person over the weekend. The protest centered around the removal of a Confederate statue.

“There’s a lot of people who would be weighing in,” Stuckey said of the process involved in removal. The request would likely go before the Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman for a vote but the statue is not owned by the city.

It is owned by the Daughter’s of the Confederacy, who raised funds for the monument in the late 1800s. Finally, the Tennessee Historical Commission would have to approve the removal before the city could approve the removal.

“It’s got layers to it,” Stuckey said of the process. He said the soldier on top is a generic Confederate soldier, called “Chip” due to a chip on the stone hat that happened during its original installation, the cannons around the monument are authentic Union cannons. It is unclear what would happen to those pieces.

Stuckey said there’s no doubt about one thing when it comes to trying to remove the Confederate statue that stands in the center of Franklin Square: “It wouldn’t happen fast,” he said.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @FranklinHomePage.