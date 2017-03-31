Technology college opens on Nissan manufacturing campus

The Tennessee Board of Regents on Friday celebrated the opening of a new College of Applied Technology on the Nissan manufacturing campus before a business meeting where they approved an associate degree program in anesthesia technology at Columbia State Community College.

Gov. Bill Haslam, Board members and TBR Chancellor Flora Tydings joined Nissan Senior Vice President for Manufacturing John Martin in formally opening the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Murfreesboro’s new Smyrna Campus and Nissan Training Facility.

After a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours of the facility, the Board convened its meeting in the college’s auditorium. Board Vice Chair Emily Reynolds of Nashville said the new campus will “make a fundamental difference in the lives of the people coming through these doors.” She also noted that the meeting made history because it was the first time the TBR System’s Colleges of Applied Technology hosted a board meeting. “It won’t be the last time,” she said. The Middle Tennessee TCATs jointly hosted the session on the Smyrna campus.

The 162,000-square-foot, $45.75 million state-owned facility welcomed its first group of students in January. The campus is a public-private partnership of the State of Tennessee, the Tennessee Board of Regents and Nissan. The College of Applied Technology offers technology certificate programs in several fields to any Tennessee student. The facility’s Nissan Training Center, operated by Nissan, offers advanced manufacturing and management training for employees and prospective employees of Nissan and its suppliers.

Gov. Haslam proposed the joint-use facility in his 2013 State of the State address and the Tennessee General Assembly approved a $35.4 million appropriation in the 2013-14 state budget. Nissan is paying $1.9 million through a lease agreement. The balance of the funding for its state-of-the-art training equipment and machinery came through internal TBR funding, grants from state and federal agencies, and donations from Nissan and its vendors.

The board also heard a presentation on the impacts of the Tennessee Promise scholarship program by Student Regent Joshua Spurling, Columbia State Community College student Kendal Franks and Travis France, a student at the College of Applied Technology – Morristown. Regent Spurling is completing his associate degree in business administration at Roane State Community College and will pursue a degree in management and international business at the University of Tennessee.

All three are enrolled in the Tennessee Promise, which provides two years of community or technical college free of tuition and mandatory fees. Regent Spurling said the program’s impacts have been widespread, leading to its first cohort of students graduating from their two-year programs this spring. “However, as we move forward and our third cohort prepares to begin their first semester, it’s now more important than ever to keep working to improve Promise and what it has to offer,” he said. He recommended continued work to ensure smooth transitions among colleges and universities, including making sure that credit earned by students through Transfer Pathways will transfer.

The board completed a full agenda that included reports and updates, appointments to posts in higher education and the installation of new members on the board.

They also approved changes in 31 student incidental fees: eliminating 18 existing fees, increasing five fees, decreasing three, establishing four new fees, and clarifying the application of one fee. The changes involve students in a limited number of courses at the eight community colleges who requested changes. Incidental fees are fees charged to students for specific courses, programs and services – lab materials fees, for example — that are not charged to all enrolled students. Incidental fees differ from “mandatory” fees, such as student activity fees and technology fees, that are charged to all full-time students.

They approved a new TBR policy on behavioral intervention teams on TBR campuses. The teams provide early intervention with students and employees whose behavior is disruptive or concerning, and the policy proposed by the TBR Safety and Security Task Force last year attempts to ensure that the teams operate consistently throughout the system and follow best practices.

In addition to the new anesthesia program at Columbia State, the board approved a new bachelor degree program in African Studies at Middle Tennessee State University.