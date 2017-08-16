Teen arrested for attempting to hit police officer with car, theft, assault

Staff Report

Police arrested a teen in connection with an incident where a suspected shoplifter attempted to run over a police officer and then wrecked four police cars, police said.

Authorities said they arrested a 16-year-old at their Nashville High School for the incident. The name of the suspect is not being release because he or she is a juvenile.

The teen is being charged with felony theft, reckless aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated assault and shoplifting.

The juvenile is in the process of being booked into the Williamson County Juvenile Detention Center. A court date has not yet been set. Additional charges are expected in this case, authorities said.

Police released video of the incident last week.

The video showed a patrol car pulling up to a vehicle and the vehicle suddenly taking off. The suspect backed their car into one police car then swung around forward, narrowly missing a police officer on foot. They then struck the patrol car with a mounted dash cam before taking off out of sight.