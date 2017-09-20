Teen cupcake master to appear on Rachael Ray Show Thursday

Photo: Julia Johnson is to Rachael Ray’s left on the set of the Rachael Ray Show.

By LANDON WOODROOF

Julia Johnson wanted to go to Ethiopia.

The middle schooler from Brentwood has two younger siblings adopted from there, and she was eager to take part in a mission trip to the country like her older sister, Helen, already had.

Plane rides to Ethiopia, though, are not cheap, especially for a family with seven kids.

“I just kept pushing back Julia’s dream of going on the mission trip,” Julia’s mom, Kristi, said. “I think she got frustrated with me honestly and said, I’m going to raise my own money.”

For many kids this would be a declaration akin to, “I’m running away from home.” They may pack a bag to make a show of it, stomp down the stairs, get to the front door, and walk back up to their room and pretty soon forget all about it.

Not Julia, though. She was determined. She started baking.

Julia could not have known it at the time, but her resolve would quickly turn into a lucrative cupcake business, JJ’s Cupcakes. Her work to make that business a resounding success has since landed Julia in newspapers and on local and national television .

Julia will get another dose of nationwide exposure on Thursday when she appears as part of a cooking competition segment on the Rachael Ray Show. The show is set to air locally at 3 p.m. on NBC.

Julia, 13, spent the summer preparing for her business launch in August 2016. She worked every single day at perfecting recipes, her family serving as willing participants in the process.

“We ate lots of cupcakes and gave her our feedback,” Kristi said.

Once Julia actually started selling her cupcakes, success came swiftly.

“It just blew up,” Kristi said. The result far exceeded her parents’ expectations.

When Kristi had first heard Julia’s idea about making cupcakes to raise money for the mission trip, she had tried to be realistic with her.

“I said you really need to prepare at least a year to save that much money,” Kristi remembered.

In fact, it took Julia three-and-a-half weeks to have enough to pay for her $2,000 ticket.

“We were completely floored,” Kristi said.

Orders flowed in from local schools, churches and individuals. Pretty soon, a waiting list formed.

“She was baking seven days a week,” Kristi recalled. “She baked hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of cupcakes a week while she was in school making straight As and cheering after school.”

Her busiest week was last Thanksgiving. Kristi said Julia baked 78 dozen cupcakes over that holiday break, all from scratch, without anyone else’s assistance.

“She’s very controlling. She won’t let us touch her cupcakes,” Kristi said. “I have never decorated or made a cupcake.”



Julia immediately began to consider other ways of spending the money that was coming in. She decided to buy a plane ticket for her older sister, Helen, so she could join in on the mission trip as well.

Then there was Julia’s younger sister, Lucy Lane, 8, who had been adopted from Ethiopia.

“I want to pay for her to go so she can go meet her birth family for the first time,” Kristi remembered Julia saying.

The family had always intended to take Lucy Lane back to visit Ethiopia at some point.

“We always thought we would take her back as a teenager but Julia has made it happen sooner, and we are excited,” Kristi said.

She also bought tickets for a cousin and for her brother, Hal.

Julia also began to sponsor a 7-year-old girl in Ethiopia through Ordinary Hero, a local charity started by Julia’s aunt, Kelly Putty. Julia picks up costs for the girl’s food, medication and care.

Most recently Julia has decided to reunite a friend who lives at the Brentwood campus of the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes with her birth family in Haiti. Kristi said Julia is close to accomplishing this goal.

As the months went by, JJ Cupcakes attracted more and more attention. Local media covered it and, in March, NBC Nightly News came calling, filming a segment on Julia for their Inspire America series.

Representatives from the Rachael Ray Show had actually gotten in touch with Julia this past spring, but Julia was waylaid by the flu and a case of pneumonia. Kristi worried she was working too hard.

“We forced her on break even though she didn’t want to,” Kristi said. Kristi’s parents made her take the summer off. Julia still baked every day for family and friends, but not for paying customers.

Rachael Ray representatives called back this fall and invited Julia on the show. She recently went to film her episode, which sees her competing against another child chef for a $2,500 cash prize.

Julia got to pick her co-chef and chose Duff Goldman, star of Food Network’s “Ace of Cakes” program. The competition will be judged by famous chef Jacques Pepin and his granddaughter.

“It was so much fun,” Kristi said. “It was an amazing experience.”

The winner will be revealed Thursday, Sept. 21 during the show.

The mission trip to Ethiopia has been scheduled for this December. Julia also has some money set aside to buy livestock for people there. Kristi said they want to help people over the longterm, and that things like chickens, sheep, cows and goats will allow them to do that.

Julia has already made plans beyond that as well.

“Her next goal is she is saving for a food truck, but of course she doesn’t even have a drivers license,” Kristi said. Julia wants to deliver her “best and prettiest” cupcakes and other quality food to those in need.

“She’s always been offended by the fact that people give their leftovers and day old food” to those less fortunate, Kristi said.

The plan is in keeping with Julia’s vision of JJ’s Cupcakes to this point.

“So far she’s never kept one dime of anything she’s ever made,” Kristi said.