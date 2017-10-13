Teen driver in the house soon? AAA wants to help you get ready

The local Cool Springs branch of AAA will host “What to Expect When You’re Expecting a Teen Driver” from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18 at their location, 1701 Mallory Lane Suite 200 Brentwood, TN 37027.

There’s a lot to be done in preparation for a new teen driver in the house. There’s also a lot of information that is good for parents and teens to understand before beginning this process. This event was designed to bring resource to families as they prepare for the teen licensure process and to ensure everyone is moving in the same direction.

This event is free and open to both AAA members and non-members in observance of National Teen Safety Driving Week. Space is limited to 30 people. To register, contact Andrew Siegenthaler at 615-376-1601.