Teens pursuing military honored by schools

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Williamson County high school seniors with dreams and aspirations of going into the military were honored Tuesday during a special ceremony.

“You’re about to have the adventure of your life,” said Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney, who served as a Marine.

Fifty-four students were honored by Williamson County Schools Tuesday as they embark on new paths either going into active military duty, attending one of the three military academies, or serving in the ROTC at a university, in the National Guard or the Reserves.

All students were given a certificate of appreciation during the half-hour long event.

Martin Anderson, a senior at Ravenwood High School, is going to the University of Michigan and received an officer commission through the ROTC program.

He said he went that route because he wanted the normal college experience, while also getting his commission. He comes from a military family that dates back to his great grandfather serving, he said.

He said he has no fears possibly serving in a volatile climate that sees tensions with North Korea, Russia and Syria.

“Someone’s got to do it,” Anderson said. “It’s important to me personally.”

Looney told the audience the day was very special for him. He served more than seven years in the Marines as an explosive ordnance disposal technician, which is someone trained to disarm explosive devices, before being medically retired.

He told the students he knows personally they will have hardships as they embark upon their new journey in life but there will also be good.

“I promise you there will be a lot of sunny days,” Looney said.

