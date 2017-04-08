Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes hopes to raise $50,000 through Run for Kids

The Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes, an organization that provides loving homes for children in need, has set a goal of $50,000 to be raised at their races taking place on Saturday morning, April 22 — more than three times the goal set for 2016’s races.

Last year’s goal was $15,000, and more than $30,000 was raised.

Run for Kids will be held at the Children’s Home residential campus, 1310 Franklin Road in Brentwood. The money raised can help feed a child three meals a day and supply household goods. The Brentwood campus is a residential setting where children are placed in homes with house parents.

The agency has five locations throughout Tennessee and cares for approximately 200 children each year through the residential care program.

The TBCH Brentwood Campus will be the starting block of a 5K run/walk and a 1-mile kids race. During the race, festivities include a Kids Zone sponsored by Let It Shine.

“We are honored that Run for Kids has continued to take place for 15 consecutive years, and it’s thanks to our friends and community,” said Greg McCoy, president/treasurer of Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes, “We look forward to this opportunity to make new friends who care about taking care of children in crisis.”

TBCH does not accept government funding, so events such as Run for Kids and gifts given by individuals and groups throughout the year are the only funds supporting TBCH families and children. Race participants and friends of TBCH are also encouraged to raise additional money for the campus.

“Taking care of children in a residential environment requires a significant amount of financial resources. This hefty goal will go a long way in providing our children’s necessities over the next year,” said McCoy, “We are totally dependent on churches, business, and individuals who care about what we do to provide our support. Being a Christ-centered ministry compels us to commit to doing what God has called us to without having to meet certain government restrictions that would limit the way we share the Gospel with children.”

Run for Kids begins at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22. Early packet pickup will be on Friday, April 21 at the TBCH Brentwood campus from 12-6 p.m. Onsite registration is available Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m. For additional information on the race, fundraising and Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes, visit www.tnrunforkids.org.