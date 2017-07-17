Tennessee cracks down on speeding with new safety initiative

By ASHLEY COKER

Tennessee is one of five states that will be cracking down on speed demons this week.

The Volunteer State is participating in a new weeklong initiative known as “Operation Southern Shield.”

The program is intended to decrease speeding violations, as well as related fatalities, through increased enforcement on interstates and other popular roadways.

The initiative will last from July 17 to July 23.

Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and Florida join Tennessee in the fight for safer roads.