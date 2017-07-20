Tennessee Department of Health urges adults to stay up-to-date on vaccines

By ASHLEY COKER

Vaccines are not just for kids.

That’s the message the Tennessee Department of Health is sending loud and clear to parents at a time when many are focused on back-to-school vaccines for their children. Doctors are urging adults to stay on top of their recommended vaccine schedules, too.

“[Vaccines] provide protection against many potentially serious and preventable illnesses that can strike an individual, a family or a community without warning,” TDH Commissioner John Dreyzehner said. “We see deadly influenza every year; mumps outbreaks have been ongoing in the U.S., including Tennessee; measles outbreaks have surged worldwide because too many people have been misled by just plain wrong, unscientific information about vaccines.”

New vaccines aimed at helping adults live healthier lives have been introduced in recent years, but TDH said most Tennesseans have not been taking advantage of them. Tennesseans over age 65 seem to be on top of their pneumococcal and influenza vaccines, TDH said in a media release.

However, the release said fewer than one in four younger adults whose health, lifestyle or occupation may put them at risk for certain infections and vaccine-preventable diseases have actually gotten those vaccines.

“The bottom line is this: Nothing is zero risk. We all depend on each other to be current on vaccines to protect each other and communities because no vaccine is 100 percent effective and not every person can take vaccine,” Dreyzehner said. “Many people doing the right thing protects all of us, especially the most vulnerable among us.”

TDH updates its adult immunization schedule each year. You can find the 2017 schedule online here.