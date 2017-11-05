Tennessee Highway Patrol identifies man killed in Spring Hill wreck

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a crash in Spring Hill on Friday as Michael “Fuzzy” Edwards from Columbia.

Edwards, 25, died following a head-on collision on Flat Creek Road in Spring Hill on Friday morning, according to the THP preliminary report.

According to the report, Edwards lost control coming around a curve in road on the rainy Friday morning, resulting in the crash. The other driver was unharmed.

Edwards was the bassist for Graven Souls, a Columbia rock band.

His visitation is set for Sunday at Williamson Memorial in Franklin from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. His funeral will follow on Monday at Williamson Memorial in Franklin beginning at 1 p.m.

“Hope to see as many of his friends and family members as possible to celebrate his life and say their goodbyes,” the band shared on Facebook. “We love and miss you, Michael Edwards.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Edwards’ family pay for memorial services.