Tennessee Highway Patrol identifies woman, two children killed in I-65 wreck

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the three victims of the fatal crash on I-65 last week in Williamson County as a woman and two young children.

Laura Jackson, 31, and her passengers Alex, 1, and Alexanna, 3, from Smyrna died on October 23 after the car left the roadway, then over-corrected, hitting and rolling over the concrete barrier, according to THP.

The car then caught on fire.

The wreck took place on I-65 northbound around mile marker 58 near Franklin and Thompson’s Station as Jackson tried to exit onto I-840.

The deceased’s vehicle was the only vehicle involved in the accident.