Tennessee Highway Patrol identifies woman, two children killed in I-65 wreck

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the three victims of the fatal crash on I-65 last week in Williamson County as a woman and two young children.

Laura Jackson, 31, and her passengers Alex, 1, and Alexanna, 3, from Smyrna died on October 23 after the car left the roadway, then over-corrected, hitting and rolling over the concrete barrier, according to THP.

The car then caught on fire.

The wreck took place on I-65 northbound around mile marker 58 near Franklin and Thompson’s Station as Jackson tried to exit onto I-840.

The deceased’s vehicle was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

Sarah Grace Taylor is the associate editor of the Spring Hill Home Page. She covers Spring Hill, Thompson's Station and Williamson County Schools.

