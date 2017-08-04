Tennessee Highway Patrol named a top agency in the nation

By ASHLEY COKER

Tennessee Highway Patrol was recently named one of the top state police agencies in the nation for 2016.

THP placed first among state police agencies consisting of 501-1,500 troopers in the annual International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Law Enforcement Challenge.

THP also received awards in the traffic incident management and technology categories.

Participants are judged on their presentations detailing recent programs and results of public safety efforts.

All law enforcement agencies across the nation are invited to submit a presentation or packet detailing their public safety efforts.

THP has been the only state police agency to place in the top three over the last four years, according to a media release from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

“It’s an honor to receive notification on the 2016 awards to be given at the IACP International Conference in San Diego this October. This is a testament to the dedication, passion and professionalism exhibited daily by the men and women of the THP,” Colonel Tracy Trott of the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

THP was the only Tennessee agency recognized this past year.

In addition to the state’s winnings from IACP, Trott was selected to receive the prestigious Martha Irwin Lifetime Achievement Award for Highway Safety at the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) Annual International Conference in August.

Trott will accept that award on behalf of his command staff and all the troopers of the THP, according to the release.

“I am proud of THP and Colonel Trott for their continued success and accomplishments,” Commissioner Bill Gibbons said. “It is an honor for THP to be recognized on a national level for their innovativeness, expertise and professionalism. THP is truly the law enforcement leader in Tennessee and across the country.”

To learn more about THP and its various programs, click here.