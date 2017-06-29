Tennessee late-term abortion act to take effect July 1

By ASHLEY COKER

Tennessee doctors will soon be subject to jail time if they perform late-term abortions without first proving the fetus is not viable or the mother’s life is at stake.

Gov. Bill Haslam signed the measure, dubbed the “Tennessee Infants Protection Act,” in May. It will take effect Saturday, July 1.

The act states it will “prohibit a person from purposely performing or inducing, or attempting to perform or induce, an abortion upon a pregnant patient when the fetus is viable.”

A fetus is considered viable when it could, in theory, live outside the womb under normal conditions.

The act requires doctors to perform viability testing before performing an abortion on any woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant.

In order to perform the operation, testing must show that the fetus is not viable or the mother’s life or “major bodily functions” would be threatened if she continued the pregnancy.

Except in medical emergencies, doctors will be required to have a second doctor confirm that the mother’s life or “major bodily functions” are in jeopardy. The secondary doctor may not be professionally related to the head surgeon.

The act also requires doctors to perform these late-term abortions in hospitals equipped to care for premature babies. It additionally states that the doctor must conduct the operation in a manner that gives the fetus the highest chance of survival.

A second doctor should present and ready to take all “reasonable” measures to preserve the child’s life after the procedure.

Medical professionals who violate this law could be subject to jail time and may have their medical licenses revoked.

