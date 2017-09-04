Tennessee launches website to keep students active

By ASHLEY COKER

The Tennessee Departments of Education and Health have partnered to create a new way to keep student active and engaged.

The departments have launched a website called Active Students, Active Leaners, which will deliver “evidence-based materials on the impact of physical activity on reading and math scores, as well as the importance of community engagement, physical education and physical activity before, during and after school,” according to a media release.

The website presents users with tools, information and research reports in easily digested terms and formats.

“We know health and education are intrinsically linked, and there is evidence to suggest kids that get regular physical activity go further in school and later have more economic success than those who don’t,” Tennessee Health Commissioner John Dreyzehner said. “Active students tend to do better with attention, concentration, behavior and enjoy better overall physical and mental health than students who get little or no physical activity.”

This is just one initiative in the quest for a healthier Tennessee.

Tennessee State Parks and the Tennessee Department of Health recently partnered to create a rewards system for people who exercise outdoors and enjoy the state’s many parks.

For more information about the Active Students, Active Learners website, visit www.tn.gov/education/section/active-academics.