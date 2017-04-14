Tennessee National Guard crews pluck ill hiker off mountaintop in Smokys

Staff Sgt. Giovanni DeZuani, a flight paramedic with the 1/230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, prepares a sick individual to be hoisted on board one of the unit’s medical evacuation helicopters on April 7. The individual was rescued from the Silers Bald Shelter in the Great Smoky Mountains. // TENNESSEE ARMY NATIONAL GUARD PHOTO

TENNESSEE ARMY NATIONAL GUARD

The Tennessee Army National Guard rescued a sick individual from Silers Bald Shelter, near the Tennessee/North Carolina state line in the Great Smoky Mountains on the afternoon of April 7.

Silers Bald is at an elevation of about 5,600 feet along the Appalachian Trail east of Clingman’s Dome, which at 6,644 feet is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the highest point in Tennessee.

This is the third rescue this year for the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion. The unit rescued another sick individual from the same location on March 29.

Each mission, the patients were hoisted into an HH-60 medical evacuation helicopter and flown from the shelter to the University of Tennessee hospital.

In the March rescue, the National Guard helicopter departed Joint Base McGhee-Tyson in Knoxville, Tenn., at 9:15 a.m. and the entire mission was complete within an hour. Due to weather in April, it took about an hour and a half.

Last year, the Tennessee aviators completed five rescues, an airplane crash recovery, and performed medical evacuations in South Carolina in response to hurricane relief efforts.