Tennessee Promise needs mentors to help guide students

TNACHIEVES

With only seven weeks remaining, tnAchieves, the partnering organization that administers Gov. Bill Haslam’s Tennessee Promise college scholarship program in 84 counties, needs 4,000 more mentors to meet its goal of providing every Tennessee Promise applicant from the Class of 2018 with a local support system.

Williamson County alone needs 151 more mentors to meet student demand.

Each Tennessee Promise applicant is assigned a volunteer mentor who assists the student in eliminating the barriers associated with post-secondary access and success. tnAchieves mentors support students as they navigate the college process and provide the nudges many need to earn a college credential.

“Tennessee Promise provides the platform to shift our culture in Tennessee,” said Krissy DeAlejandro, Executive Director, tnAchieves. “Every student should have the opportunity to reach his/her potential by earning a college credential. Mentors help the student shift the mindset from ‘if college is an option’ to ‘where I plan to graduate college.’”

tnAchieves asks mentors to give one hour per month to high school seniors as they transition from high school to college. The organization provides training, a handbook and weekly communication to ensure the mentor is fully equipped to serve his/her students.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 1, 2017. The application can be found at www.tnachieves.org.

“The heart of our program is mentorship, providing the student with someone from their community who serves as a resource and an encourager,” said Graham Thomas, Deputy Director of Engagement and Partnerships, tnAchieves. “Many Tennessee Promise students are the first in their families to pursue college. This makes the mentor even more important to a student’s success.”

Launched in 2008, tnAchieves is a privately-funded scholarship and mentoring program that seeks to provide an opportunity for every Tennessee student to earn a post-secondary degree.

For information on tnAchieves, contact Graham Thomas at 615.604.1306 or graham@tnachieves.org.