Tennessee State Parks will celebrate dedicated beer on Saturday

TENNESSEE STATE PARKS

Tennessee State Parks is inviting the public to a launch party for the new Tennessee Brew Works’ State Parks Blonde Ale from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15, at Montgomery Bell State Park.

Attendees of legal age will have the chance to sample the beer and enjoy live entertainment from local band Grasstime. Beer will also be available for purchase at the event.

This is one of several statewide celebrations to raise awareness of the new partnership between Tennessee Brew Works and the Tennessee State Park Conservancy, a newly formed 501(c)(3).

“Our goal is to spread the word about this great partnership, and great beer, to communities across the state,” said Brock Hill, Deputy Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “Tennessee Brew Works and Tennessee State Parks have combined our mutual appreciation for local craft brew, spectacular landscapes and the great stories of our state. A portion of the sales of the State Park Blonde Ale will go to the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy, our non-profit partner, and will help preserve and protect our state’s natural and cultural assets.”

Tennessee Brew Work’s State Park Blonde Ale is light, crisp American blonde session ale with subtle floral notes, created with high quality grains and hops. In addition to the launch parties, the beer is available in select retailers in Tennessee.