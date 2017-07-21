Tennessee Suicide Prevention Networks warns parents about dangerous cellphone app

By ASHLEY COKER

The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN) wants to warn parents about something called the “Blue Whale challenge,” an app that encourages users to engage in acts of self-harm and ultimately suicide.

A TSPN spokesman said the game originated from Russia, but has been connected to deaths in the United States.

While it is unclear how much of a risk the game poses in the United States, TSPN encourages parents, teachers, youth group leaders and other people who work with children and teens to remain vigilant about the warning signs of suicide.

“A new school year is starting soon, and along with it will come academic and social pressures that can push young people to the crisis point,” TSPN’s Executive Director Scott Ridgway said in a media release. “It could leave them vulnerable to online and other media which glamorize suicide and present it as a viable solution to their problems. Already this year we’ve responded to Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’ series and its problematic handling of youth suicide.”

TSPN advises parents to monitor how much time their kids spend on their computers and phones, as well as what they do on them.

Increased amount of time on electronic devices, combined with other behavior, may indicate developing emotional or mental health issues, according to the Network.

TSPN also emphasizes that mental illness is a factor in about 90 percent of all suicides, so external factors usually cannot entirely explain why someone chooses to take his or her life.

Warning signs to watch for in others:

Talking about suicide, death and/or having no reason to live

Preoccupation with death and dying

Withdrawal from friends and/or social activities

Experience of a recent severe loss (especially a relationship) or the threat of a significant loss

Experience or fear of a situation of humiliation of failure

Drastic changes in behavior

Loss of interest in hobbies, work, school, etc.

Preparation for death by making out a will (unexpectedly) and final arrangements

Giving away prized possessions

Previous history of suicide attempts, as well as violence and/or hostility

Unnecessary risks; reckless and/or impulsive behavior

Loss of interest in personal appearance

Increased use of alcohol and/or drugs

General hopelessness

Recent experience humiliation or failure

Unwillingness to connect with potential helpers

Feelings and thoughts to watch for in one’s self:

Can’t stop the pain

Can’t think clearly

Can’t make decisions

Can’t see any way out

Can’t sleep eat or work

Can’t get out of the depression

Can’t make the sadness go away

Can’t see the possibility of change

Can’t see themselves as worthwhile

Can’t get someone’s attention

Can’t seem to get control

What to do if you suspect someone may be suicidal:

Be aware. Learn the warning signs. Get involved. Become available. Show interest and support. Ask if s/he is thinking about suicide. Be direct. Talk openly and freely about suicide. Be willing to listen. Allow for expressions of feelings and accept those feelings. Be non-judgmental. Don’t debate whether suicide is right or wrong, or feelings are good or bad. Don’t lecture the value of life. Don’t dare him/her to do it. Don’t give advice by making decisions for someone else to tell them to behave differently. Don’t ask “why.” This encourages defensiveness. Offer empathy, not sympathy. Don’t act shocked. This creates distance. Don’t be sworn to secrecy. Seek support. Offer hope that alternatives are available, do not offer glib reassurance; it only proves you don’t understand. Take action. Remove means. Get help from individuals or agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention.

Suicide prevention and crisis intervention resources are available.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK (8255) and the Crisis Text Line (text “TN” to 741741) can be accessed at all times.