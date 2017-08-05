Tennessee Titans hold practice at Centennial High School, thousands of fans attend

By KEVIN WARNER

The Tennessee Titans held a training camp practice at Centennial High School in Franklin Friday night in front of 6,822 fans.

The practice was scheduled for 7:15 p.m., but the team arrived to the revamped Cougar Field about half hour early to sign autographs for fans eager to catch a glimpse of their Titans as they prepare for the season. Many players also stayed after practice to pose for pictures, sign more gear and converse with fans.

The trip to Centennial was first and foremost a business trip and the Titans also got in a lot of really good work. The team even practiced how to stand for the national anthem in preparation for the first game. Voice of the Titans Mike Keith also emceed the practice, explaining each drill to the attentive fans.

The practice opened with some stretching and individual work, then moved on to one-on-one and nine-on-seven drills. The team moved into a really entertaining, simulated two-minute drill, which the first and second team defense both won.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota, however, led the first team down the field very well. In the drill, he paired up with the newest Titan, wide receiver Eric Decker, on three consecutive 3rd downs. The two hooked up later during a goal line drill for a 5-yard touchdown, much to the fans’ delight.

Another highlight of the practice came when the offensive and defensive lines squared off in one-on-one drills. The matchup between left tackle Taylor and edge rusher Brian Orakpo drew the biggest cheers from the crowd, with LeWan winning the rep.

The defense prevailed in the final drill with a final drive by the offense from their own one-yard line.

The weather stayed relatively cool throughout and most of the nearly 7,000 fans stayed for the duration of the hour and 45 minute practice. Though early in their season, on Friday night the Titans gave their fans some things to look forward to this season and memories they will never forget.