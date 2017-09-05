Tennessee urges parents to vaccinate children in wake of recent measles outbreaks

By ASHLEY COKER

Tennessee Department of Health is urging parents to make sure children are vaccinated against measles in the wake of this summer’s outbreak in Minnesota.

“While measles was declared eradicated in the U.S. in 2000 thanks to widespread vaccination, outbreaks have occurred in recent years in pockets of unvaccinated people in communities across the country,” a department representative said. “The most recent outbreak has been in Minnesota this summer which sickened 79 people; that is more measles cases than were reported in all of the U.S. in 2016.”

Most people affected by outbreaks are unvaccinated children under 10, according to the department.

The most recent measles outbreak in Tennessee sickened seven people in Memphis in 2016. The department said six of the seven people affected were not vaccinated.

Prior to the Memphis outbreak, there had only been nine previous cases of measles reported in Tennessee since 2004.

“Almost all people in Tennessee are vaccinated against measles and that’s important because it takes a very high vaccination rate to protect the community,” said Tennessee Immunization Program Director Kelly Moore. “Measles virus is highly contagious and spreads quickly among people who are not vaccinated. We urge everyone who hasn’t had it or isn’t sure if they’ve been vaccinated to talk with their health care providers for guidance.”

The measles vaccine is required for children to attend day care programs and schools throughout the state, though medical and religious exemptions are granted.

Measles can be dangerous, especially in children too young to be vaccinated, and can lead to secondary issues like pneumonia and brain swelling, according to the department.

The virus is spread through coughing, sneezing or simply breathing. It can live for up to two hours in the air or on surfaces, and “is so contagious that if one person has it, 90 percent of the people around him or her will also become infected if they are not protected by vaccination,” according to the department.

A first dose of the measles vaccine is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months old, with a second dose between ages four and six.

For more information about measles, visit www.cdc.gov/measles/index.html.