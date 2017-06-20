Tennessee Whiskey trail launched Monday, now runs through Williamson County

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

A trail designed to highlight one of Tennessee’s most cherished commodities – smooth, sipping whiskey – now runs through Williamson County.

The Tennessee Whiskey Trail launched Monday, highlighting distilleries across Tennessee. Two of the distilleries are here in Williamson County, Lieper’s Fork Distillery and H. Clark Distillery.

“We launched it,” Heath Clark, owner of H. Clark Distillery, said after a two-hour event at the Factory in Franklin Monday.

The event was held to officially announce the creation of the trail. A total of 25 Tennessee distilleries are highlighted along the trail with 13 of them being in Middle Tennessee.

Just a few years ago, only three distilleries were allowed to operate in a state known for sipping whiskeys and moonshine. The Tennessee General Assembly changed the law and now craft distillers are opening doors all over the state.

Clark called it a rising tide Monday and said that he hopes it not only helps bring traffic into his own distillery in Thompson’s Station, but other businesses as well. He hopes it will benefit places such as Thompson’s Station’s Circa restaurant or Puckett’s in Leiper’s Fork and Franklin.

“It can’t help but increase foot traffic,” he said.

The Tennessee Distillers Guild created the trail and has a Web site at tnwhiskeytrail.com. The website includes a map and trip planner. Because the state is so large, it has been divided into east, mid and west for different trips. It could rival the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

“This trail puts an international spotlight on Tennessee and its whiskey culture,” said Kris Tatum, president of the Tennessee Distillers Guild. “We hope to see people come from all over the world to just to get a taste of this once-in-a-lifetime Tennessee whiskey experience.”

