Tennessee Whiskey trail set to open June 19

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The Tennessee Whiskey Trail is about to officially open.

A countdown is now in progress on tnwhiskeytrail.com marking the days, hours and minutes until Tennessee Whiskey officially becomes a tourism trail.

“The trail’s been a wish list for everybody,” said Heath Clark, owner of H. Clark Distillery in Thompson’s Station.

The Tennessee Distillers Guild has been hard at work trying to get a website and other material available to market a tour of whiskey distilleries in Tennessee. The official opening date for the trail is June 19.

Clark said that for Tennessee distillers, whiskey making is a part of Tennessee culture, but it’s a story that’s never been told.

It may seem as though a whiskey trail should have been created years ago, however, the story is more complicated, Clark said. For years, the state only allowed three distillers. In 2009, the state changed laws allowing several more. There are now 25.

H. Clark Distillery and Lieper’s Fork Distillery will be part of the whiskey trail.

The website includes a 10-day-planner with one of the days making stops in both Franklin and Lieper’s Fork.

“If you’re in the mood for some hand-crafted whiskey in a quiet, yet vibrant town, head over to Leiper’s Fork Distillery – a destination that focuses on bringing back the lost art of small-batch distillation using premium, local ingredients,” the website reads.

Just down the road, Clark’s distillery offers smooth sipping whiskeys such as a Black and Tan whiskey made from distilled stout beer like Guinness. Clark also offers a smooth gin with citrus overtones. His place of business puts out a barrel a week while the major competitors put out barrels in the thousands.

The trail will be a celebration for all Tennessee distillers, big and small, Clark said. “We’re excited about the whole product.”

