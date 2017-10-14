Tennessee Youth Symphony takes the stage Oct. 21, Dec. 3

The Tennessee Youth Symphony will be presenting their Winter Concert at Belmont University – McAfee Concert Hall located at 2100 Belmont Boulevard at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3.

The concert is free and open to the public.

The Youth Symphony also is performing among 20 groups and ensembles, including the Nashville Symphony and the Nashville Jazz Workshop, on Oct. 21 at Nashville’s Free Day of Music, at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville.

The Tennessee Youth Symphony was founded in August 1997 for the purpose of providing high quality musical training and a variety of performance opportunities for young musicians in Middle Tennessee and surrounding areas. The group is based on the belief that playing music together supports community among diversity, enriching the lives of young people while encouraging a life-long love of the arts.

The organization is comprised of three performing ensembles that rehearse once a week from September until May. The TYS is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Interested participants are admitted by audition. Rehearsals take place at Brentwood United Methodist Church.