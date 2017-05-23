TENNIS: Brentwood girls, Ravenwood boys push to state finals

BOYS TENNIS STATE SEMIFINALS (at Old Fort Park in Murfreesboro)

Ravenwood 4 vs. Siegel 0 (Class AAA)

Ravenwood advanced to the Class AAA championship with a 4-0 win against Siegel Tuesday.

Stefan Antic (6-0, 7-5), Andrew Fitt (6-2, 6-2), Hayes Canupp (6-0, 6-0) and Max McKeeman (6-1, 6-0) secured wins in singles play for the Raptors.

Ravenwood will take on Tennessee High School for the title at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Old Fort Park in Murfreesboro.

Christ Presbyterian Academy 0 vs. Signal Mountain 4 (Class A-AA)

GIRLS TENNIS STATE SEMIFINALS (at Old Fort Park in Murfreesboro)

Brentwood 4 vs. Collierville 0 (Class AAA)

Brentwood advanced to the Class AAA championship with a 4-0 win against Collierville Tuesday.

Somer Henry (6-1, 6-2), Katherine DeWald (6-0, 6-0), Evelyn Calhoun (6-2, 6-0) and Nicole Christiansen (6-0, 6-0) earned wins in singles play.

Brentwood will battle Bearden for its second straight AAA title at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Old Fort Park in Murfreesboro.