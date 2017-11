Thanksgiving school schedules: Maury, Williamson, FSSD and private schools

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, school schedules will be varied all next week.

Below is a complete schedule of Thanksgiving closures for Williamson County Schools, Maury County Schools, Franklin Special School District and private schools in the area.

Williamson County: All schools closed November 20-24

Maury County: All schools closed November 20-24

Franklin Special School District: Closed November 20-24

Spring Hill Christian Academy: Closed November 20-24

Battle Ground Academy: Closed November 20-24

New Hope Academy: Closed November 20-24

Franklin Christian Academy: Closed November 20-24

Columbia Academy at Spring Hill: Closed November 22-24

Currey Ingram Academy: Closed November 23-24

Saint Matthew School: Closed November 22-24

Brentwood Academy: Closed November 22-24

Grace Christian Academy: Closed November 20-24

Franklin Classical School: Closed November 20-24