The Baby Fair is Saturday at Galleria mall

Resources for new and expectant parents will be gathered in one place on Saturday during Nashville Parent’s annual The Baby Fair.

The Baby Fair takes place from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. April 22 at CoolSprings Galleria’s main floor area. Admission to the event is free.

The Baby Fair features more than 40 exhibitors with essentials like safety equipment, baby furniture, accessories and more, and will include a stage for Q & A sessions with local pediatricians, nurses, lactation specialists, childhood nutritionists, baby safety experts and others.

Visitors can pick up samples and register for giveaways throughout the day worth thousands of dollars, including more than $2,500 worth of goodies in the Grand Prize from USA Baby in Franklin.

For more information, call 615-256-2158. Visit Nashvilleparent.com to enter The Baby Fair’s Grand Prize giveaway from USA Baby.