The best cities for families in Williamson County

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Three of the best cities in the state to raise a family are right here in Williamson County, according to a personal finance Web site that crunches lifestyle data.

WalletHub.com listed Franklin and Brentwood as the number one and two cities in Tennessee to raise a family. Spring Hill came in fourth in the state, according to the Web site.

The Web site used four categories for its rankings: family life and fun; education, health and safety; affordability and socio-economics.

Franklin ranked first in the family life and fun category, while Brentwood ranked first in the education, health and safety category.

Spring Hill, meanwhile took third in the education, health and safety category.

All three cities scored within the top 5 in the state within at least two of the four categories.

The report showed that Spring Hill is second in the state with the highest percentage of families with children. It also is second in the state for most affordable housing.

Brentwood came in second in the state for the lowest violent crime rate and second for lowest percentage of families below the poverty level, according to WalletHub.

Brentwood ranked first in the state for the lowest percentage of divorce.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.