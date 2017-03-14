“The Cash Legacy” musical tribute coming soon to Ryman Auditorium

The Man in Black is making a return to the stage through Studio Tenn’s production, The Cash Legacy, on March 31- April 1.

The exciting new trailer was released Monday to give a glimpse into the world of Mr. Cash and his music. According to the website, production is said to “blur the lines between musical theatre and a concert experience,” so there is a little something for everyone.

As seen in the trailer, this production will attempt to capture the beauty and talent of Cash through a moving musical tribute. Although some of his greatest hits will be performed, they have been reimagined into new arrangements with different nuances.

It is filled with an enormously talented ensemble of singers and musicians. “Always Patsy Cline” star Mandy Barnett and Grammy Award winner Ashley Cleveland are two of many.

It premieres Friday, March 31 at 8 p.m. at the Ryman Auditorium. The second run will be April 1 at 8 p.m.

To purchase tickets online, click here. For over the phone purchases, please call the Ryman Box Office at (615) 889-3060.