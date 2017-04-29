The Cranberries will perform Sept. 11 at Schermerhorn center

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday for a performance of Irish band The Cranberries that has been added to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center concert calendar.

The Cranberries will be performing with a string quartet as part of their Something Else Tour in the show, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, September 11, 2017.

Hailing from Limerick, Ireland, The Cranberries rose from modest beginnings to become one of the most popular bands of the 1990s, earning eight top 20 singles and selling more than 40 million albums worldwide.

Now celebrating their 25th anniversary, the foursome makes a rare Nashville appearance with a string quartet to perform songs from their brand-new release Something Else, along with crowd favorites. The Cranberries’ hits include:

Linger

Zombie

Dreams

Salvation

Free to Decide

Ode to My Family

When You’re Gone

For ticket information, go HERE.