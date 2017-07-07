The Factory water tower demolition may come down to price, community puts up fight

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Steve Hersch has gone through a water tower battle.

He helped save his own water tower in Manassas, Va., and as he hears about the plight of the water tower in Franklin, he ponders aloud.

“I wonder if it’s some kind of insurance driven thing?” he asked.

Representatives for The Factory, a month ago, sent a lawyer in front of the Franklin Historic Zoning Commission to ask permission to demolish the 87-year-old water tower located on the grounds. They placed this request based on the opinion that it is a safety hazard and obsolete. The commission deferred the motion and referred the lawyer to go to the Design Review Committee.

However, city officials said The Factory’s representative never showed and asked for it to be deferred from that agenda.

The Factory’s lawyer, Wes Weigel, did not respond to calls Friday. There is no indication at this point what the next steps for The Factory will be, but all indications lead to Franklin residents fighting the demolition.

David Garrett, president of the board of directors for the Heritage Foundation of Franklin and Williamson County, said if it ever comes before the Franklin Historic Zoning Commission again the group will be there. He said the Heritage Foundation opposes it and will fight it.

The request to demolish the iconic water tower took the “whole community by surprise,” Garrett said. He also thought The Factory underestimated the reaction of the Franklin community.

“I don’t know if they fully realized the implications,” he said.

Hersch is the president of a group called Manassas Landmarks, a community effort to save their own water tower in Virginia. Four years ago, the city of Manassas wanted to tear down the historical and iconic tower in his city.

He and others banded together to get it put on the National Register of Historic Places to convince his city it was a value, not a blemish.

The Manassas water tower was built in 1914 and he said it was still delivering water to the city up until a week ago.

Hersch sees some similarities and believes it could come down to money.

“Sometimes the hidden agenda is they just don’t want to insure it,” he said.

Hersch said that old water towers are disappearing across America. Those that remain have become so popular that some towns and corporations are building “fake” historic water towers to get the iconic look.

Jeff Arnold, an engineer for Arnold Consulting Engineer Services, based in Bowling Green, Ky., wrote a one-page letter presented last month to the zoning commission that said the water tower should be torn down immediately. The Factory hired Arnold to analyze the tower.

Arnold did not return calls for comment regarding his possible visit to Franklin to physically inspect the structure.

In his one-page memo, Arnold said old water towers use to be common, but have vanished and are now safety hazards. He said old water towers are like bridges and airplanes and have a “finite useful life.”

Hersch said he does not buy that argument.

“To say I’m not going to maintain my property, so I’m going to tear it down, is not an argument,” he said.

Garrett agrees. The Heritage Foundation board director said anyone who buys a historic property knows what they are getting.

“When you own a historic building, you have a duty to maintain it,” he said.

People are attracted to Franklin because of its history and the water tower is part of that history, Garrett said. He believes the next step is repairing the water tower.

“So far, the case has not been made that it’s beyond repair,” he said.

