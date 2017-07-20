The Flour Shop Bakery has been baking Brentwood favorites for close to 30 years

For nearly 30 years, Iris Staggs, or Ms. Iris as most customers know her, has operated the Flour Shop Bakery just the way she likes it. That means no website, no advertising and no credit card machine.
The food she makes—cakes, fried pies, cookies, petit fours, the list goes on—and old-fashioned word of mouth have been enough to keep business bustling.
Since Iris first set up shop in the old Huff’s grocery in the late 1980s, Brentwood has changed a lot, but change is not what The Flour Shop is about. Many customers come in to buy the same treats they bought years ago. They know they will taste just as good just as they did back then.
Through it all, Iris has stayed out of the limelight. During business hours she prefers to hang back in the kitchen baking and decorating cakes, while her co-worker and second cousin, Deborah Johnson tends to the customers. They’ve got their system and Iris figures why change it now.
One of the only big changes Iris has ever made with The Flour Shop was moving it to its present location on Thoroughbred Lane after Huff’s closed 26 years ago.
It was either move or go back home, she said Thursday morning at the bakery. Iris had some customers follow her from Huff’s, but basically she had to learn to make it on her own.
From the beginning, Iris was focused on simplicity. Make good food and hopefully the rest would fall into place. It’s the same now.
“I still told you I don’t know what I’m doing,” she said. “I’m not a business person. This is an extension of my kitchen. There’s nothing fancy here.”
Iris became interested in cake decorating when she was a student at Central High School in Nashville. Her home economics teacher attended the Wilton School of Cake Decorating in Illinois and shared what she learned with the senior class.
Still, for many years after graduating, Iris said she bought birthday cakes at Becker’s Bakery like everybody else. Eventually, though, she decided to take adult education classes to brush up on her cake decorating skills. That started her on the path that led to The Flour Shop.
She does a lot of business in birthday cakes and strawberry cakes, but many other items are just as popular.
“Nobody makes fried pies, which is one of our specialties,” she said. “Our petit fours, you want to lick the paper when you eat a petit four they’re so good.” Indeed, Iris was sold out of petit fours just a few hours after opening on Thursday. She does not make them every day, but when she does they fly out the door.
Most days at The Flour Shop start when Iris’s husband of almost 50 years, Eddie, comes in around 5:30 or 6 in the morning to heat up the ovens and begin preparation for some items.
“We have a customer who gets here every morning and gets the cheese croissants so they have to be started early,” Iris said.
Iris herself usually gets in a little before opening at 7 a.m. The time that she starts to work, though, “depends on how lazy I am,” she said.
“I finished a book this morning before I started,” she said as a line of strawberry cakes wrapped in plastic awaited decorations. “I had a book that’s been driving me nuts. I couldn’t figure out who was the killer.”
When asked what makes a great cake, Iris responded modestly.
“I don’t have a secret,” she said. “I have no idea.”
She just does her best.
“If you were at my house,” she said. “This is what I would make for you.”
Besides work and her granddaughter Kaylee, Iris’s main passion is reading.
“If it’s got words on a page I like it,” she said. Her father was the same way. She remembers him reading each day’s newspaper cover to cover.
Her taste in reading is in keeping with her views on technology. No e-books for her.
“I want the page in front of me,” she said. “I want to hold it and look at it.”
Indeed, the digital world holds no allure for Iris. At some point someone started a Facebook page for the bakery, but it has not been updated for years. There is no website.
“I’m on Yelp, but i don’t know why,” Iris said. Someone just stuck her on there she guesses.
Deborah Johnson has been working at The Flour Shop for 20 years. She is often the face you as you walk in the door.
“I love my job,” Deborah said while stirring cake mix in a metal bowl.
“She’s my p.r. person,” Iris added. “She likes to meet and greet.”
“I love people,” Deborah said. “I used to be a waitress … If somebody comes in here I can tell you where they work, how many kids they got …”
“She knows what they want when they come in the door, if they’re repeaters,” Iris said.
The kitchen at the bakery is stacked high with pots and pans. There is only one oven. Torn pages of yellow legal pads with call-in orders scribbled on them are stuck to the counter and wall surrounded by mixing bowls, spoons and other tools of the trade.
“We outgrew this space a long time ago,” Iris said. “But the bigger your space, the more employees you’ve got to have, the more oven space you’ve got to have, the more of everything.”
Iris is not interested in all of that.
“We do what we do. We do it well,” she said.
The Flour Shop Bakery is located at 5002 Thoroughbred Lane and is open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5: 30 p.m. and on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is closed Sunday and Monday.