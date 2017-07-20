The Flour Shop Bakery has been baking Brentwood favorites for close to 30 years

By LANDON WOODROOF

For nearly 30 years, Iris Staggs, or Ms. Iris as most customers know her, has operated the Flour Shop Bakery just the way she likes it. That means no website, no advertising and no credit card machine.

The food she makes—cakes, fried pies, cookies, petit fours, the list goes on—and old-fashioned word of mouth have been enough to keep business bustling.

Since Iris first set up shop in the old Huff’s grocery in the late 1980s, Brentwood has changed a lot, but change is not what The Flour Shop is about. Many customers come in to buy the same treats they bought years ago. They know they will taste just as good just as they did back then.

Through it all, Iris has stayed out of the limelight. During business hours she prefers to hang back in the kitchen baking and decorating cakes, while her co-worker and second cousin, Deborah Johnson tends to the customers. They’ve got their system and Iris figures why change it now.

One of the only big changes Iris has ever made with The Flour Shop was moving it to its present location on Thoroughbred Lane after Huff’s closed 26 years ago.

It was either move or go back home, she said Thursday morning at the bakery. Iris had some customers follow her from Huff’s, but basically she had to learn to make it on her own.

From the beginning, Iris was focused on simplicity. Make good food and hopefully the rest would fall into place. It’s the same now.

“I still told you I don’t know what I’m doing,” she said. “I’m not a business person. This is an extension of my kitchen. There’s nothing fancy here.”

Iris became interested in cake decorating when she was a student at Central High School in Nashville. Her home economics teacher attended the Wilton School of Cake Decorating in Illinois and shared what she learned with the senior class.

Still, for many years after graduating, Iris said she bought birthday cakes at Becker’s Bakery like everybody else. Eventually, though, she decided to take adult education classes to brush up on her cake decorating skills. That started her on the path that led to The Flour Shop.

She does a lot of business in birthday cakes and strawberry cakes, but many other items are just as popular.

“Nobody makes fried pies, which is one of our specialties,” she said. “Our petit fours, you want to lick the paper when you eat a petit four they’re so good.” Indeed, Iris was sold out of petit fours just a few hours after opening on Thursday. She does not make them every day, but when she does they fly out the door.

Most days at The Flour Shop start when Iris’s husband of almost 50 years, Eddie, comes in around 5:30 or 6 in the morning to heat up the ovens and begin preparation for some items.

“We have a customer who gets here every morning and gets the cheese croissants so they have to be started early,” Iris said.

Iris herself usually gets in a little before opening at 7 a.m. The time that she starts to work, though, “depends on how lazy I am,” she said.

“I finished a book this morning before I started,” she said as a line of strawberry cakes wrapped in plastic awaited decorations. “I had a book that’s been driving me nuts. I couldn’t figure out who was the killer.”

When asked what makes a great cake, Iris responded modestly.