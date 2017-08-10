The Gardner School will locate headquarters in Cool Springs

The Gardner School will lease 5,291 square feet for its corporate headquarters at Two Greenway Centre in Franklin, according to Crescent Communities, developer of the office building.

The Gardner School, an educational preschool franchise, will be moving from Brentwood’s CityPark development.

Gardner has four locations in Middle Tennessee and 20 total locations in seven states. The company selected Two Greenway for its convenience to the interstate system as well as abundant area amenities. Brian Casey with Colliers International represented The Gardner School. Jason Holwerda of Foundry Commercial represented the owner, Crescent Communities.

“This move will position our company to grow, attract and retain top employees. We are excited to join the dynamic group of tenants already at Two Greenway and look forward to being a part of the Franklin community,” said Scott Thompson, the CEO and Founder of The Gardner Schools.

Developed by Crescent Communities, Two Greenway Centre is a five-story, 155,000-square-foot Class A office building in Crescent’s recently announced Bigby mixed-use development at the corner of Carothers Parkway and McEwen Drive. Modern design features include column-free corners on glass, a lobby lounge and the convenience of a surface-parked mid-rise building. The building was recently recognized by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) with a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver certification for features that address sustainability. LEED is the most widely used third-party verification for green buildings.

Two Greenway Centre is the newest office building completed in Cool Springs. Construction was completed in December 2016 and the office complex opened in January 2017. Two Greenway completes more than a decade and over two million square feet developed by Crescent in Nashville’s Cool Springs submarket. The final phase of development, Bigby, will feature an additional 350,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space, 330 luxury apartments, 15 townhomes and a 200-room hotel. The entire community, including One and Two Greenway, is connected through a network of trails and sidewalks.