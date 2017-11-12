The Grove invites public to Art Walk & Holiday Market on Nov. 18

The Grove, a gated, luxury home community off Arno Road in the College Grove area, is presenting the second annual Art Walk & Holiday Market.

The one-day event offers creations by local artists and artisans plus live music, craft beer and food, and plenty of holiday shopping opportunities.

Admission is free and open to the public at 6200 Wildings Blvd., College Grove, TN 37046, telephone (615) 368-3044.

Wildings Blvd. is off Arno Road south of I-840 and east of I-65.

Among the local artists and artisans are Katy Johnson, Kapia Meria Soap Company, Susan Frizsell, Niki & Taaron Parsons, Jaeckle Centre Jewelry, Stack M + E, Nick Leaver, Harmony Designs, Eco Diva, The Grove General Store, Valentina Harper, Spa Boutique Items, Caleb Faires, and more to come.

Eco Diva