The Jones Company advances to top 100 list for 2017

The Jones Company, a leading local home builder with corporate offices in Franklin, has broken through into the ranks of the country’s biggest builders in 2017.

Jones ranked 94th in Builder Magazine’s annual “Builder 100” list.

The ranking is 13 spots higher than the company’s 107th place ranking in 2016.

“We are thrilled to be included as one of the top 100 builders in America,” Jones Company CEO Kenneth Stricker said. “As a privately-owned company, we have worked very hard to achieve extraordinary results and we look forward to progressing for years to come. Thank you to all of our amazing customers who have trusted us to build their dream homes.”

The Jones Company closed on 436 homes in 2016 with revenue totaling $176 million. These numbers indicate a large increase from 2015, which held a total of 327 home closings and $120 million in revenue.

The Jones Company and Ole South Properties are the only privately-owned home builders in Tennessee included in the Builder 100 list.

The Jones Company, a three-generation family owned and operated company, is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. For more information about the Builder 100 list, and to view the list in its entirety, click HERE.