The Village invites teens to Skate Night on Sunday

About 100 teens will gather at Brentwood Skate Center this Sunday evening in an effort to build community.

Skate Night, hosted by The Village United Methodist Church, is a community-wide event, open to any teen who craves connection and fun with new friends. A $10 per person fee will cover entry, skates, games and food.

The Village is a United Methodist church serving the Lenox Village/Nolensville area, one of the fastest growing areas in Nashville. Services are held on Sundays at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Sunset Middle School – 200 Sunset Trail in Nolensville.

This gathering is one of many spearheaded by Chris Cummings, pastor to youth and families at The Village, so that teens have an opportunity to connect with each other in a welcoming, safe environment. Prior events include tailgates at high school football games, an ice skating party, a food packing effort to benefit a local elementary school, and various “Meet me at…” gatherings at area restaurants.

Skate Night runs from from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. this Sunday, March 26, at Brentwood Skate Center, 402 Wilson Pike Circle in Brentwood.