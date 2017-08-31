Local church helps organize community-wide relief effort

Photo: From left, The Town Barre owner Brienne Lockridge and The Village United Methodist Church Pastor Travis Garner.

By LANDON WOODROOF

In the midst of the continuing Hurricane Harvey tragedy, a local church is hoping to help as many victims as it can by enlisting local businesses and community members to fill buckets with much-needed cleanup supplies.

“We started asking about what we could do as soon as we heard about this,” Travis Garner, the pastor of The Village United Methodist Church, said. “We knew we wanted to do something to respond.”

Ceaseless rain caused catastrophe in many parts of Southeast Texas as Hurricane Harvey came ashore this week, burying homes, displacing families and taking lives. Garner heard the United Methodist Committee on Relief put a call out for disaster relief buckets filled with items like laundry detergent, scouring pads and heavy duty garbage bags.

Garner decided to enlist the community near The Village, which meets at Sunset Middle School, to help with the effort. He started calling businesses around Lenox Village and Nolensville asking them if they’d like to serve as distribution locations for the buckets. People could come in, pick up a bucket, fill it with goods from the needs checklist and then bring it back.

Brienne Lockridge, owner of The Town Barre in Nolensville, signed her business up right away.

“I just really like the practical helping and just treating everyone as your neighbor even if you’re not in Texas or from Texas or near Texas,” she said.

The spirit of service is something that Lockridge has come to expect from attending The Village.

“So I wasn’t surprised when I showed up Sunday morning and had to walk through the receiving line of Lowe’s and Home Depot buckets to get into church,” she said.

Thursday afternoon, a fresh batch of two dozen or so buckets stood just inside the entrance to The Village Barre.

“This is our second shipment,” Lockridge said. “People have already taken 20 to 30 buckets.”

To make the process easier for donors, The Village has set up a webpage where people can find a checklist of items and an Amazon list of those same items.

“We’ve done the shopping basically in terms of making the list,” Garner said. “They just have to click on that and click buy.”

Although Garner sees community service as an essential part of what The Village is about, he said he wanted this effort to be more than just a church project.

“We don’t want this to be a Village church thing,” he said. “We want as many people in the community who want to be involved in this as we can possibly get.”

Full relief disaster buckets can be returned to the businesses where they were picked up. Additionally, people can drop them off at Sunset Middle School between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. either this Sunday or Sunday, Sep. 10. A truck will be hauling all the buckets down to the area hit by Hurricane Harvey on Sep. 11.

Here is a list of pickup and drop off locations for buckets:

The Town Barre – 7240 Nolensville Road – Nolensville

Craig Turman State Farm Agency – 6900 Lenox Village Drive – Nashville

Mama’s Java Cafe – 305 Sheldon Valley Drive, Ste 101 – Nolensville

Unity Chiropractic – 1031 Riverside Drive – Franklin

The Nesting Project – 7177 Nolensville Road, Ste A7 – Nolensville

Elite Dance, Music & Art – 7177 Nolensville Road – Nolensville

The Village is a daughter church of Brentwood United Methodist Church. BUMC is also collecting buckets for hurricane relief. Reverend Toi King said there would be a pod arriving Friday at BUMC to accept relief buckets.