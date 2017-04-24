The Village UMC offers summer camp in June

The Village United Methodist Church, a congregation that serves Nolensville and southeast Davidson County, is offering a new summer camp experience this summer.

Camp Village Kids plans to offer activities such as crafts, team building games and outdoor play, and also aims to provide experiences that inspire love of neighbor, friendship building and spiritual growth.

“The Village United Methodist Church loves kids and believes in investing in our young people,” said Joanna Cummings, pastor to children and families at The Village. “I am looking forward to providing a camp for our community where children will grow, explore new things, build friendships and experience the love of God.”

The camp will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day from June 26-29 at Shayne Elementary School, 6217 Nolensville Pike in southeast Nashville.

Camp Village Kids is open to all students who have completed Kindergarten through fourth grade. The cost is $65 for one child and $35 for each additional sibling. Scholarships are available.

Online registration and further information are available at TheVillageNashville.com/CampVillageKids.

“The Village UMC is a church that cares about loving our neighbor and this is one of the ways we hope to love the families of our community this summer,” said Cummings.

The Village serves the fast-growing Lenox Village/Nolensville areas. Services are held at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sundays at Sunset Middle School, 200 Sunset Trail in Nolensville.