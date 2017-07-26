These are the best summer cocktails to try in Nashville

By LEENA KOLLAR

With the extreme heat taking over Nashville this summer, it’s hard not to think about indulging in a refreshing beverage.

But Southern classics like lemonade and sweet tea don’t always do the trick. Sometimes, a little “pick me up” in alcoholic form is in order.

If you like your summer drinks with a tipsy twist, these are the ones to try during this insane heat wave.

Mellow Yellow

Made with Roca Patron Blanco tequila, yellow bell pepper, honey and sea salt, this drink is sure to delight with a hint of spice and sweetness. You can get it from the recently opened restaurant, Henley, where head bartender Jonathon Howard stirs up other delicious concoctions too.

Henley / 2023 Broadway / Nashville, TN 37203

615- 340-6378

driving directions

Frozen Strawberry Margarita

Available at Puckett’s Boat House, the frozen strawberry margarita is a must-have summer spirit. It’s also available in blackberry or passion fruit. Head to Boat House between 3-6 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, where you can enjoy Happy Hour specials like $2 off specialty cocktails, including this sweet selection.

Puckett’s Boat House / 94 E. Main Street / Franklin, TN 37064

615-790-2309

driving directions

Riunite Rita

Located on 8th Avenue, Party Fowl is known for its hot chicken, but the drinks menu doesn’t disappoint either. The Riunite Rita, which is an Olmeca Altos Repesado margarita topped with a bottle of Riunite Lambrusco is one item that will tantalize your taste buds this summer. Happy Hour at the restaurant is Monday-Thursday from 3-6 p.m., where you can enjoy the Riunite Rita at half the price.

Party Fowl / 719 8th Ave. S. / Nashville, TN 37203

615-624-8255

driving directions

Peach Gimlet

If you’re more the DIY drink type, this is one you can mix up on your own with Eli Mason’s Peach Simple Syrup. Handmade in Nashville, Eli Mason cocktail mixers allow you to be the bartender at any party or special occasion. This fruity summer specialty combines gin and lime juice with the sweet peach and you can find the recipe here.

Moni & the Mule

For a tangy taste of gin with a hint of lavender, there’s the Moni and the Mule from Chauhan Ale & Masala House. Made with aria gin, ginger, chili, tamarind soda and lemon, this is a quintessential mix up that’s just right for summer. Happy Hour at the restaurant happens from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Chauhan Ale & Masala House / 123 12th Ave. N / Nashville, TN 37203

615-242-8426

driving directions