This year, you can make a weekend of your Independence Day celebration

If you really want to get the biggest bang out of the 241st celebration of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence by Congress, this is a good year to do so.

July 4 falls on a Tuesday this year, and for some, that means a four-day weekend topped off with fireworks … several days of fireworks.

The town of Nolensville will launch the extended celebration on Saturday, July 1 at Nolensville Park, with activities, inflatables, food trucks, music and fireworks at dusk. Read more about Nolensville HERE.

Want more fireworks? The City of Fairview will hold its celebration on Monday, July 3, on the front lawn of City Hall, with live music beginning at 5 p.m. and fireworks at 8:30.

Smyrna, just east of Nolensville in Rutherford County, also will celebrate on Monday at Lee Victory Recreation Park where fireworks are set for 9 p.m.

Most other communities are celebrating on Independence Day itself.

Spring Hill is one of them waiting for the 4th, but starting quite early. The Spring Hill Parks & Recreation Department will host the 15th Annual July 4th Spring Hill Bicycle Parade on July 4.

The parade line-up begins at 8:30 a.m. at Spring Hill Post Office, 223 Town Center Parkway, and the parade begins at 9 a.m. Children are encouraged to decorate their bikes, scooters and wagons in patriotic colors, or simply walk or ride in the parade, to celebrate Independence Day in a fun way, city officials said.

Refreshments will be provided by parade sponsor, McDonald’s, after the parade concludes at Evans Park in Spring Hill on the Maury County side, officials said.

Brentwood also is starting at the dawn’s early light: Runners and walkers will kick off their Independence Day with a Maryland Farms tradition at the 19th Annual Andrews Cadillac Firecracker 5K/10K. The Luken Kids’ Fun Run begins at 7 a.m. at the Maryland Farms YMCA. The 10K race will follow at 7:30 a.m., with the 5K starting at 7:45 a.m.

Brentwood’s Independence Day celebration will conclude with a 7 p.m. concert at Crockett Park with The Kadillacs followed by fireworks at dusk.

Franklin on the Fourth will start at 10 a.m. in downtown Franklin with activities and entertainment all day, leading up to fireworks over Harlinsdale Park at dusk. Read all about Franklin on the Fourth HERE.

And, of course Nashville will host the mother of all Middle Tennessee July 4th celebrations beginning at noon featuring the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Jonny P, The Sisterhood, and the Nashville Symphony on stages at 5th and Broadway and at the Ascend Amphitheater (the symphony, during the fireworks).